Cong lost in Puducherry due to DMK’s betrayal: Narayanasamy

Puducherry, July 10:

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday alleged that the Congress party’s defeat in Puducherry was due to “betrayal” by its alliance partner, the DMK.

He was speaking at a ‘Rattai Satyagraha’ protest held at Pathukannu as part of a nationwide agitation organised under the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sangathan to “protect democracy,” following a resolution passed at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Narayanasamy accused the BJP of toppling governments across the country by breaking parties and allegedly buying elected representatives. “We are holding this peaceful protest to oppose such anti-democratic practices,” he said.

Referring to the Puducherry Assembly elections, he admitted that the Congress also made mistakes but stressed that the DMK’s actions severely impacted the alliance. He further claimed that the party failed to capitalise on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s preference for an alliance with Vijay, which contributed to the defeat.

Narayanasamy also criticised the current administration in Puducherry, alleging internal conflicts between ruling parties over power and positions. He said disputes, including over the Speaker’s post, have led to instability, affecting governance and the public.

He pointed out that while newly elected Chief Ministers across the country have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a matter of convention, Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has not done so yet.

The former Chief Minister further accused the government of failing to fulfil key promises, including the supply of essential commodities along with free rice. “The people are aware of the betrayal. The Congress will revive and return to power,” he asserted.