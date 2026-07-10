Singappen Task Force books 120 offenders in first month

Chennai, July 10:

The Singappen Special Task Force, established to enhance the safety of women and children across Tamil Nadu, is set to receive a dedicated headquarters in Ashok Nagar, Chennai, as it completes one month of operations.

The specialised unit was one of the first key initiatives announced by Chief Minister Vijay on the day he assumed office.

Headed by Inspector General Bhavaneeswari, the task force was officially inaugurated on June 9, marking a focused effort by the government to tackle crimes against vulnerable groups.

According to reports, the task force has delivered notable results within its first month. Authorities have initiated legal action against 120 individuals involved in offences against women, successfully rescued 36 missing children and reunited them with their families, and prevented 16 child marriages through timely intervention.

A dedicated control centre has been established to coordinate operations statewide, ensuring faster response and better monitoring. The emergency helpline 1091, introduced for women and child safety, has seen significant public engagement, receiving more than 1,500 calls ежедневно, indicating increased awareness and trust in the system.

As part of its expansion, the government plans to further strengthen the task force by recruiting 2,545 additional personnel. These recruits will support the 70 Singappen units currently operating across Tamil Nadu, enhancing the force’s ability to respond effectively to incidents and ensure greater protection for women and children.

With its upcoming headquarters in Chennai and expanding manpower, the Singappen Special Task Force is expected to play a crucial role in reinforcing law enforcement efforts and improving safety standards across the State.