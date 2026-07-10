MLA bribery case: LOC issued against Senthilbalaji aide 

Chennai July 10:

The Chennai city police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Lakshmana Perumal, a key suspect in an alleged attempt to influence a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA. Police believe the accused is currently in Singapore.

According to police sources, Lakshmana Perumal’s involvement came to light during the interrogation of other suspects already arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, former minister V Senthilbalaji and his brother V Ashok Kumar, who are also under investigation and against whom LOCs have been issued, have secured anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Uthangarai MLA N Elaiyaraja, who alleged that he was approached by individuals linked to the former minister and offered ₹35 crore to switch political allegiance.

Based on the complaint, the Triplicane police have so far arrested several associates involved in the alleged bribery attempt.

Police officials stated that the initial arrests were made on July 1, and those taken into custody reportedly acted on behalf of Senthilbalaji and his brother.

Investigators also revealed that a meeting related to the alleged deal was held at a star hotel in Chennai.

Further probe has indicated attempts to destroy evidence. Statements from the accused suggest that Lakshmana Perumal allegedly deleted WhatsApp messages linked to the negotiations and facilitated the removal of CCTV footage from the hotel where the meeting took place.

Authorities are currently verifying these claims as part of the ongoing investigation.

The complainant, Elaiyaraja, had approached the Chennai Police Commissioner on June 29, formally reporting the alleged bribery attempt.

The investigation remains active, with officials continuing to trace the role of all individuals involved.