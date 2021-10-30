Minal Murali trailer makes waves

Netflix launched the trailer of its much awaited superhero film, Minnal Murali. Set in the 90’s, the film unfolds the tale of an ordinary man who becomes a superhuman after being struck by lightning.

The film promises to touch on various human emotions and grip the audience with action-packed performances, making this family entertainer a must-watch for the holiday season.

The film will see Malayalam heartthrob, Tovino Thomas in a never seen before avatar of a superhero. Joining him will be an ensemble of versatile actors in pivotal roles, including Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese.. Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul) and directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali will premiere worldwide on December 24, 2021, exclusively on Netflix. In addition to Malayalam, the film will also premiere in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Director, Minnal Murali, Basil Joseph shared, ‘I have always been a huge fan of superhero fiction, right from the comic books to the early noir superhero movies. I wanted to find the best superhero origin stories that would appeal to a wide set of audience and with Minnal Murali, that dream has come to life. Thanks to Weekend Blockbusters for the opportunity, Tovino for his dedication and having Netflix as a partner to complete our vision.’

Sharing his excitement about Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas said, ‘Minnal Murali is the kind of story that will engross and captivate everyone until the very end. I play the enigmatic character, Jaison a.k.a Minnal Murali, who is hit by a bolt of lightning and gets supernatural powers. Taking on the role of Minnal Murali has been a challenging experience for me. Basil Joseph’s vision is truly unparalleled and I can’t wait for audiences around the world to watch it’.