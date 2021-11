Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor has completed 25 day run and makers have announced that the movie has grossed Rs 100 cr at the box office. Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor has completed 25 day run and makers have announced that the movie has grossed Rs 100 cr at the box office.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is an entertaining black comedy powered by a solid star cast.

Doctor also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Redin Kingsley, Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, Deepa Shankar, Archana, Milind Soman, and Ilavarasu.