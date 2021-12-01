DEP expands its presence in Canada

Chennai: Detroit Engineered Products has announced the opening of its new office at Canada. This is DEP’s first office at Canada and the company’s ninth office globally, it said and added that the new office is located at Ontario, which gives the company a formidable advantage in its strategic positioning to address the demand of emerging markets.

Radha Krishnan, founder and president, said, ‘The decision to expand our presence at Canada was a logical step in our business growth strategy. The team is excited about exploring more of the Canadian market in terms of providing unique solutions to highly sophisticated problems, in understanding the newly emerging trends and by attracting fresh talent.’