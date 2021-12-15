Pushpa was a challenging film, says Allu Arjun

Doing Pushpa was a challenging affair. The effort to done film was equivalent to do four films, says Allu Arjun. Doing Pushpa was a challenging affair. The effort to done film was equivalent to do four films, says Allu Arjun.

Addressing media persons in Chennai to promote the Tamil version of the film, Allu Arjun, said, ‘Pushpais rather like a Tamil film on many counts. Devi Sri Prasad, in fact, has been reiterating it from day one that Pushpais a true-blue Tamil film, from the rustic look-and-feel to the way the characters have been designed’.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is set against the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in Tirupati. Rashmika Mandhana plays heroine. Fahad Faasil plays antagonist. Music is by Devi Sri Prasad. The dialogues for Tamil version was penned by Machan Karky.

‘It is a commercial entertainer that revolves around the life of a youngster Pushpa alias Pushparaj.’

‘There were a few locations that were impossible to reach by road. In fact, there was no road for a couple of kilometers. To ease the travel, the producers went to the extent of building roads! It used to take over two hours to reach the shooting spot.’

‘ Pushpa marks my reunion with director Sukumar after a decade. I have asked him about collaborating for projects, but he wanted the movie to match the expectations. That is how Pushpa was born’.

Expressing his admiration for dancing style of Tamil actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan, Dhanush, Silambarasan, and others, he praised Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor and its success as he enjoyed the film well.

On his part, Devi Sri Prasad expressed happiness that the songs in the film received positive responses in all languages including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Madan Karky spoke about the efforts went behind getting Tamil dialogues well.

Pushpa is getting released in a grand manner 17 December.