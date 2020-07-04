‘1 million animals & plants face extinction’

Chennai: Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC) and Greenstar Fertilisers Limited, recently celebrated World Environment Day (WED) at SPIC’s Tuticorin facility.

Both the companies are a part of Singapore-based AM International Group. S Sathiyaraj, District Environmental Engineer, Tamilnadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) was the guest of honour at the event.

World Environment Day is the United Nations’ flagship day for promoting worldwide awareness and action for the environment. This year’s theme, ‘Time for Nature’, called for urgent action to protect biodiversity.

In line with this year’s theme, the event organised by SPIC and Greenstar focused on creating awareness on the critical linkage between nature and our livelihoods, prosperity and well-being.

Sathiyaraj administered the WED pledge to all employees. A tree plantation programme followed the oath-taking. One hundred saplings were planted as a part of this drive. An environment-themed quiz was also organised as a part of the celebrations.

Ashwin Muthiah, chairman-SPIC and founding chairman, AM International, said, “Today, more than one million plants and animals are facing the threat of extinction. Never before has the need to focus on biodiversity been more pronounced. At AM International, we are conscious of our responsibilities towards the well-being of our planet and people. Sustainability is a core value across our organisations. In the post-pandemic era, we are committed to continue our efforts to preserve biodiversity.”