DK in the race for India comeback, says Virat Kohli

Mumbai : Calling him the man of the IPL so far, Virat Kohli feels his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Dinesh Karthik has made a strong case for another India comeback with his stellar run in the T20 tournament so far.

Kathik, who has been playing the role of a finisher for RCB, has had the highest strike rate among the leading run-getters in the tournament scoring 197 runs in six innings at 209.57. He has only been dismissed once in the tournament.

On Saturday night, he smashed an unbeaten 66 off 34 balls as RCB beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs.

In a conversation with Karthik onĀ iplt20.com, Kohli said it has been a joy and honour to watch the wicket-keeper batter go about his business in the competition.

‘I am here with the man of the IPL for me so far…It’s been wonderful. I won’t even say ‘long may it continue’ because it will and you’re in that space and I can see that. It was an honour to watch you bat again. Thanks for getting us across the line,’ said Kohli.

The former India captain said his long-time RCB teammate AB de Villiers will also be proud of Karthik for finishing games for the franchise like the South African used to do. ‘I am very happy that DK is so clear in his goals. I can surely tell you that you have presented a very strong case for yourself moving forward playing T20 cricket not just for RCB but also I am sure lot of people are taking notice at the highest level as well’.

Meanwhile, after playing a breakthrough knock of 66 runs against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said that he is trying his best to be a part of the Indian team. Spectacular half-centuries from Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik were backed by spirited performances from bowlers as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in their IPL 2022 match here at Wankhede Stadium.

I have been working really hard. I have been trying to do everything to be a part of the Indian team. Depends on the bowler, whoever is bowling well. I respected Kuldeep as he was bowling well. When you are batting at the death, you try and get under the ball more while hitting. You make me sound like a serial killer (laughs when asked as to how was he so calm and hit them so hard at the same time), said Karthik in a post-match presentation.