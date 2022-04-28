Changes at Nandanam to ease traffic congestion

Chennai: In a bid to ease congestion at Nandanam junction, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has come up with yet another traffic diversion plan. This time, vehicles leaving T Nagar should take a two-km detour to travel towards Saidapet.

Under the new rule, vehicles from Venkatnarayana Road going to Chamiers Road will take left turn at the junction of Anna Salai and proceed to Teynampet for about 200m and take U-turn in front of Toyota showroom and proceed further.

Earlier there was no option for motorists reaching the Nandanam signal via Venkatnarayana Road. All Anna Salai bound vehicles from T Nagar had to take the mandatory left on South Boag Road.

Now they can travel straight towards Nandanam signal, but have to take a left, drive 600 meters on Anna Salai to make a U turn near Toyota showroom to reach Chamiers Road or Saidapet.

Any suggestions can emailed to dcpsouth.traffic@gmail.com. This traffic modification will be in place for 10 days from Friday on a trial basis.