Movie about Siddhas

The upcoming film Vellimalai is a comical social drama, which glorifies the uniqueness of Siddhas and their contribution to the good health of mind, body and soul .

Actor Super R Subramanyan, who played pivotal roles in the movies like Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum, Rajini Murugan, and Jai Bheem, is playing the lead role in a movie titled Vellimalai. The film also features Veera Subash and Anju Krishna as the lead characters. The teaser of this movie is unveiled. The movie is directed by Om Vijay and is produced by Rajagopal Elangovan of Superb Creations.

Set against the backdrops of a beautiful mountain village, the story revolves around the villagers, who have been mocking a doctor for about forty years without taking any treatment or medicines from him. But nothing disappoints or hampers the spirits of a doctor, and how he proves his proficiency towards the same people forms the crux of this story.

Perumal (Vallan and One Malayalam movie fame) is handling cinematography. Sathish Surya (Naan, Soorarai Pottru, Naachiyar, Varma fame) is the editor. Vikram Selva (Idiot and Lock fame) is composing music. Mayapandiyan (Sketch & Varma fame) is the art director. Ku Karthik is penning lyrics and Manoharan (Stills).