Rajinikanth’s next to be helmed by Beast director Nelson would feature Kannada actor Shivarajkumar in a key role.

Tentatively titled Thalaivar 169, the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and is expected to go on floors in August. With the team in the process of finalising the primary cast members, the latest update is that the makers have approached Shivarajkumar to play a prominent role in the film. The movie has music by Anirudh.