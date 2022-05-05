Karunakaran has plenty in his kitty

Actor Karunakaran has won appreciation for his performance in the recent release ‘Payanigal Gavanikkavum’.

His forthcoming lineup of movies looks very much promising indeed.

The actor believes that these movies have portrayed him as a prominent character, thereby giving him good scope to perform. This includes Pannikutty, Kaatteri, Jiivi 2, Kasethan Kadavulada, Ayalan, Naga, and many more projects.

Karunakaran says, ‘As an aspiring actor, I embarked on my journey in the industry, and what I have got in return is lots of love from industry friends, producers, directors, co-stars, friends from press and media fraternity, and audiences. It’s really exciting to see that theaters are once again spangled with cheers, hails, and celebrations after 2 years of unfortunate phase.

I am also elated that my movies are all set for release one after the other. I take this opportunity to thank everyone for being a guiding light.’