St Bedes ‘A’ emerges winner

Chennai : The students of St. Bedes-A won the Under 13 Inter-School Cricket tournament hosted by Akshar Arbol International School, celebrated their victory over 11 other teams. In the finals, St. Bedes batted first, scoring 159 for 3 wickets in 30 overs. The Ramachandra team put up a good challenge, but lost by 34 runs. The remarkable fielding and consistent bowling efforts of St.Bede’s-A team paved the way to the trophy. Tarun Kumar from St Bedes School received the ‘Man of the Match’ award. Dariyo from Ramachandra school received ‘Best Batter’ of the tournament award. Mithun Vijay from ‘DAV Mogappair’ school received the Best Bowler award of the tournament. Sai Nithyan of PS Senior Secondary School received the Best Wicket Keeper award. The awards for the winning team and individual players were presented by the Chief Guest Vasudevadas in presence of Akila Srinivas, Principal and SKamalesh Sekhar, Board Member & Head of Sports Initiatives of Akshar Arbol.