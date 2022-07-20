Shafique’s ton keeps Pak’s chase on track against SL

Abdullah Shafique’s spirited unbeaten century kept Pakistan’s run chase on track in the first Test against Sri Lanka despite losing the wicket of skipper Babar Azam’s wicket in the final hour of engrossing fourth day at Galle International Stadium, here on Tuesday. Pakistan were 222/3 at stumps on Day 4, still needing 120 runs to overhaul the target with Shafique (112 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (7 not out) at crease. Beginning the fourth day, the hosts were able to add just eight runs to their overnight total, with Naseem Shah rattling the off stump of No 11 Prabath Jayasuriya to bowl out Sri Lanka for 337 in their second innings. Jayasuriya’s wicket meant that Dinesh Chandimal was left stranded in the 90s. He was the highest scorer in the second innings, finishing on 94 not out with five fours and two sixes. As a result, Sri Lanka set Pakistan a target of 342, a total no side has successfully chased at Galle.