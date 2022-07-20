Hyundai, Rolls-Royce tie up for air mobility

South Korea’s automotive major Hyundai Motor Group and Rolls-Royce have teamed up to bring out an all electric propulsion and hydrogen fuel cell technology-powered air mobility. According to Hyundai, the partnership will leverage Rolls-Royce’s aviation and certification capabilities and its own hydrogen fuel cell technologies and industrialisation capability. According to Jaiwon Shin, President, Hyundai Motor Group, the partnership with Rolls-Royce will draw upon their aviation and certification expertise to accelerate the development of hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion systems. “Hyundai has successfully delivered hydrogen fuel cell systems to the global automotive market and is now exploring the feasibility of electric and hydrogen propulsion technologies for aerospace integration. We believe this to be the key technology to support the global aviation industry’s goal to fly net zero carbon by 2050,” he added.