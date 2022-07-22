Juventus sign Brazilian defender Bremer from Torino

Italian giants Juventus quickly found a replacement for Dutch star Matthijs De Ligt, announcing the signing of Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer on a permanent deal until 2027. Born in Brazil, Bremer joined Torino in 2018. In his four seasons with the Granata, Bremer made 110 appearances. The 25-year-old exploded onto the scene last season, as he scored three goals in 33 outings and was named the best defender in Serie A.

“The Bianconeri defence has been strengthened by the arrival of Gleison Bremer, who today signed a contract that ties him to Juventus on a permanent deal until 2027,” Juve welcomed the defender on the website on Wednesday. According to the Old Lady, the transfer fee can be up to 49 million euros. Bremer picks up No.3 Jersey which belonged to Giorgio Chiellini, who left Juve at the end of last season to join Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC, reports Xinhua. Meanwhile, Juventus lost the services of Argentine star Paulo Dybala, who joined rivals AS Roma as a free agent on Wednesday. Having joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015, Dybala quickly made his mark at the Allianz Stadium. In his seven seasons with Juve, La Joya scored 115 goals and won five Serie A titles. But Juve let his contract run down to June 30 after the extension negotiations collapsed. Dybala had long been linked with a free transfer to Inter Milan, but the Nerazzurri didn’t make a further move after Romelu Lukaku’s return. With Inter dropping out of the race, the 28-year-old Dybala signed a three-year contract with Roma that runs until 2025. According to multiple sources in Italy, Dybala will earn 4.5 million euros per season with relative bonuses.