AIADMK: OPS writes to RBI on bank accounts

Days after private bank representatives accepted AIADMK interim general secretary E Palaniswami’s (EPS) proposal and allowed Dindigul Srinivasan, the new treasurer, to operate party accounts, O Panneerselvam today wrote to Reserve Bank of Indian (RBI) seeking to overrule decision of the banks and requesting them to not allow any transactions without his knowledge.

In his letter to RBI, O Panneerselvam claimed that he is te co-ordinator of the party and no financial transaction should be allowed without his consent.

After Palaniswami was elevated to the position of AIADMK interim general secretary, bringing an end to the dual leadership structure within the party, he sacked 39 members of the ‘rival faction’ led by Panneerselvam. The long list included OPS’ sons Ravindhranath, a Lok Sabha MP from Theni constituency, and Jayapradeep