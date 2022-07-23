Kallakurichi: Girl’s body handed over to parents

Parents of the Kallakurichi schoolgirl decided to conduct the last rites and cremate the body in Periyanesalur village of Cuddalore district today. The girl died after jumping from school building on July 13. The body was buried with only relatives and parents allowed for the final ritual. The body of the deceased schoolgirl was handed over to her parents today morning for last rites. Meanwhile cops have been deployed in large numbers at the village and burial ground to avoid untoward incidents. All vehicles entering the village are thoroughly checked. Minister VK Ganesan visited the hospital this morning and paid respects to the girl. He also escorted the ambulance on the way to her hometown.