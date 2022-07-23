Diabetes screening camp

Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre is all set to organise a free diabetes screening and an awareness camp at Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Avadi on Sunday, July 24 from 7 am to 3 pm.

The medical camp will encompass a free height, weight, BMI, eye & foot screening and random blood sugar testing.

A press release said that the diabetes specialities centre at Avadi will also provide free Diet consultation and awareness session for the general public with the doctor. Mega camp will also provide a special diabetes package starting at Rs 799.

Renowned diabetologist Dr. Syed Tariq will discuss about the comprehensive aspect of diabetic treatment, early identification, how to avoid and combat diabetes in general.

For further details contact Phone: 78258 88645, 7825888644.