India logs 21,411 new cases

India recorded a total of 21,411 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s overall Covid tally to 4,38,68,476. The active cases increased to 1,50,100, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country also reported 67 new Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number fatalities to 5,25,997. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.