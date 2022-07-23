Films like ‘Raghavendra, ‘Baba’ gave soul satisfaction: Rajini

Rajinikanth left the audience spellbound while sharing his knowledge on Kriya yoga and Chakra meditation and claimed that of all his films, ‘Sree Raghavendra’ and ‘Baba’ gave him “soul satisfaction.” Rajini, who sat in a meditative posture on stage when Swami Suddhananda Giri, senior sanyasi of Yogada Satsangha Society of India (YSSI), earlier appealed to the audience to meditate for a few minutes, commenced his speech with “Om Guruvey Saranam.” He said he didn’t expect an overwhelming response to the event-inspirational talk and guided meditation- in Tamil on “a happy and a successful life through Kriya yoga” under the aegis of YSSI. ‘Noticing the swamijis here refer to their notes while addressing you, I thought I should have also brought some notes with me. But I came here without it (hence extempore speech),’ the superstar said amidst joyous shouts of ‘Thalaiva’ by his fans. Touching upon the subjects close to his heart, the veteran actor said though he has done numerous films, the ones that gave him “soul satisfaction” were ‘Sree Raghavendra’ and ‘Baba.’ ‘I don’t know how to thank those great souls who made me act in those films,” he added. Many came to know about ‘Raghavendra’ and ‘Baba’ after these films were released (in 1985 and 2002 respectively). A large number of people became members of Yogada after seeing the film ‘Baba’ and some even went to the Himalayas and visited the Aniket cave, which was later closed. And two of my fans have become sanyasis of Yogada while I stand before you as an actor, Rajini, who is a devotee of Mahavatar Babaji, said.