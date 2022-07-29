Kohli extends wishes to women’s cricket team

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has extended his best wishes for the Indian women’s cricket team ahead of the their first match of the Commonwealth Games.

India will lock horns with reigning ICC Women’s T20 World Cup champions Australia in Group A on Friday to kick off their Commonwealth Games journey.

Meanwhile, Kohli also wished all other Indian athletes who are featuring in the Commonwealth Games.

“My best wishes to the Indian women’s cricket team and all our athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games,” Kohli said on the Koo app.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is also excited about women’s cricket being a part of Games in Birmingham.