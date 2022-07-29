Tobacco packs to get new image, health warning from 1 Dec

Tobacco products manufactured, imported, or packaged on or after December 1, 2022 will display a new image with the textual health warning “Tobacco causes painful death, the Union Health Ministry has said.

The government also added that the said notification along with the soft or printable version of the specified health warnings in 19 languages are available on the websites www.mohfw.gov.in and ntcp.nhp.gov.in

Moreover, the government also stated that all tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after 1st December, 2022 shall display Image -1 with the textual Health Warning as ‘TOBACCO CAUSES PAINFUL DEATH’ and those manufactured or imported or packaged on or after 1st December, 2023 shall display Image-2 with the textual Health Warning ‘TOBACCO USERS DIE YOUNGER’.