Stalin lauds Indian weightlifters for clinching gold in CWG

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today lauded ”young talents,” Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli for winning gold in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Lalrinnunga smashed two Games records on his way to a sensational gold medal win on Sunday while Sheuli came on top after he heaved 313 kg.”Young talents @raltejeremy and #AchintaSheuli have clinched two more (gold medals) for India at #B2022.” ”Congratulations to both on their stupendous success and wishing all the best for their future endeavours,” Stalin said in a tweet.