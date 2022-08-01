India’s 2nd T20I to begin late due to a delay in luggage arrival

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have said that the start of Monday’s second T20I between India and West Indies is shifted to 10pm Indian Standard Time (IST), which is 12pm local time and 11:30am Jamaica time due to significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad.

As per the previous schedule, the match at Warner Park was to begin at 8pm IST and 10:30am local time. “Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad.”

“As a result, today’s match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders. Stadium gates now open at 10.00am,” said an official statement by CWI.