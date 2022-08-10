Afghan facing multiple diseases outbreak

Afghanistan is facing multiple disease outbreaks, including Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD), measles, Congo fever, dengue fever, and Covid-19, media reports said citing a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report. The WHO report stated that there has been a substantial rise in acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) cases nationwide, Afghanistan’s local media portal Khaama Press said.

Almost over a number of 19,050 cases of AWD are confirmed in various provinces across Afghanistan, especially Kabul, Paktia, Khost, Paktika, Jawzjan Ghazni, Kandahar, and Zabul provinces. All provinces are still reporting instances of measles even after a decline in occurrences. As per the report there are total 64,654 cases of measles across Afghanistan.

Congo fever, or scientifically Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF), has also spread in different zones of Afghanistan particularly in 13 provinces in southern, south-eastern, eastern, and central regions, with 229 confirmed cases, with six associated deaths. Afghanistan province of Nangarhar saw new dengue fever cases skyrocketing in July 2022.