SC transfers all FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi Police

The Supreme Court on Wednesday clubbed and transferred all the FIRs registered across the country against former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma for remarks over Prophet Mohammad, to Delhi Police for investigation.A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala also said that protection granted to Sharma from arrest shall continue till the probe is over.The bench said Sharma may approach the Delhi High Court for quashing the FIRs registered against her and which may be registered in future on the issue.”Since this Court has already taken cognisance of serious threat to life and security of the petitioner, we direct that all the FIRs be transferred and clubbed for the purpose of the investigation to Delhi Police. The Delhi Police shall ensure that the first FIR (of Maharashtra) along with FIR dated June 8 are investigated together by clubbing the other FIRs in different parts,” the bench stated in its order.