Over 1 cr flags sold by Dept of Posts in 10 days

Within a short span of ten days, India Post has sold more than 1 crore national flags, through its 1.5 lakh post offices as well as online, informed the Ministry of Communications on Thursday.

“Department of Posts (DoP) with its omnipresent network of 1.5 lakh post offices, has taken the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme to every citizen of the country. Within a short span of 10 days, India Post has sold more than 1 crore national flags, through post offices as well as online, to citizens,” the statement said.

These Flags have been sold by the department at a price of ₹ 25.

“For online sale, the Department has provided free doorstep delivery to any address across the country; more than 1.75 lakh flags have been purchased online by the citizens through the ePost Office facility. The postal department is selling the tricolour for ₹ 25 apiece,” the ministry said.