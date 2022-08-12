Stalin thanks PM

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts of the Tamil Nadu government and the people for being an “excellent host” of the Chess Olympiad 2022, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin thanked PM for his kindness. He also urged the PM to provide more opportunities to host global events. Modi had in a social media post immediately after the conclusion of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad on Tuesday appreciated Tamil Nadu government for the excellent host it had played for the 44 FIDE Chess Olympiad. The Prime Minister had in his post said, “The people and the Government of Tamil Nadu have been excellent hosts of the 44th Chess Olympiad. I would like to appreciate them for welcoming the world and showcasing our outstanding culture and hospitality.” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in his reply on Thursday said, “Thank you Hon’ble [email protected] for your kind words of praise. Hospitality & self-respect are two inseparable qualities of Tamils. I seek your constant support and request that Tamil Nadu be awarded more opportunities to host such global events.”