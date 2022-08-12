TN fishermen: CM writes to Jaishankar

Chief Minister M K Stalin today shot a letter to Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar requesting to prevail upon the Sri Lankan government through appropriate diplomatic channels for the release of nine Tamiladu fishermen and their fishing boat.

In his letter, the Chief Minister, said, ‘I wish to draw your attention to the apprehension of nine Indian fishermen and their mechanized fishing boat bearing registration No: IND-RN-06-MM-6534 on 10 August by the Sri Lankan Navy. The nine fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing on 6 August at 11 pm from Nagapattinam fishing harbour. The apprehended fishermen along with their boat have been taken to Triconmalee Naval Base, Sri Lanka. The details of fishermen apprehended are annexed herewith.’

‘I request you to kindly prevail upon the Sri Lankan Government through appropriate diplomatic channels for the release of the nine Tamilnadu fishermen along with their fishing boat at the earliest.’