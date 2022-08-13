SRM students at Mission Amrit Sarovar

Chennai: Department of Architecture under School of Architecture and Interior Design (SAID) at SRM

Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur took part in Mission Amrit Sarovar: Jal Dharohar Sanrakshan internship, an initiative by the AICTE to commemorate the Nation’s 75th Independence celebration.

About 15 students of SAID

were part of the mission Amrit Ka Mahotsav, which aims to create a sensitisation on

lakes and rejuvenation of the same across the nation.

SRMIST students had the opportunity to undergo internship, having been chosen from among 237 premier institutions across the nation to study, document, understand, and provide a proposal for the rejuvenation of Maduranthakam Lake in Chengalpattu district in

Taminadu.

This is the second largest man-made lake in the State and is geographically

spread across 2,400 acres with a wide spread boundary.

The student team was guided by SRMIST’s Dean (College of Engineering &

Technology) T V Gopal, HoD of Architecture C Pradeepa, faculty coordinators S Shanmuga Priya, and N Praveen.

Students who participated in this were Pravinsurya B, Nivedhitha Muralidharan G, Joel Britto JA, Vinayak U, S Jeyasurya, Sanjay J, Kevin, Muppaneni Vishal, Ayush A Nambiar, Rithika S,

Inaya G, Sushmitha Sivanathan, Amizhthiniyan E, Musham Ram Prasad and Arvind.