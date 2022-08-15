Ranil thanks India for gifting Dornier aircraft to Lankan Navy

President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday thanked India for gifting a Dornier aircraft to Sri Lanka and said it will help start cooperation between the Sri Lanka Air Force and Sri Lanka Navy with the Indian Navy in maritime surveillance.

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe was present at the handover ceremony of the maritime surveillance aircraft which took place on a day when India celebrated its 75th Independence Day.

“This is the start of cooperation between the Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Navy with the Indian Navy in maritime surveillance,” he said.

Referring to India’s Independence Day anniversary on Monday, Wickremesinghe said he was inspired by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s famous ‘tryst with destiny’ speech delivered on the eve of India’s Independence on August 14, 1947.