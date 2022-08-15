Sourav Ganguly meets Modi and Amit Shah

Ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, there was a huge speculations about Sourav Ganguly joining politics. However, the political speculation surrounding Sourav suddenly ended due to his deteriorating health. However, on the occasion of Independence Day 2022, once again speculations about Sourav are on the rise. It is reported that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the capital Delhi. Speculations are now high in the capital’s political circles around this meeting.

It is learnt that a function was organized on Friday afternoon to welcome the Indian athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah were present on the occasion. Sourav, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, was present at that event. Not only that, it is also known that Sourav spoke with Modi-Shah on that occasion.

It should be noted that currently Sourav is in the race to become the ICC president.