US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US first lady Jill Biden has been tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, said a State Department press release.

In a statement, first lady’s Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander, said that the first lady is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative Covid tests.

After testing negative for Covid-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive.

The First Lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms. She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid.