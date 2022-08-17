Will lead AIADMK to glory: OPS

There was joy and celebration at O Panneerselvam camp after the Madras High Court declared invalid the 11 July GCM Meet of AIADMK today. The court ordered status quo as of June 23 over the conduct of the AIADMK’s July 11 GC.

Addressing press persons, Pannerselvam said, ‘This is a historical judgement. We got full victory because of this judgement. If anyone comes forward to join us, we’ll welcome them. AIADMK cadre’s wishes came true. We will respect & act in accordance with High Court judgement.’

‘There is no place for dictatorship in party.’