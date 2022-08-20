Janmashtami: 2 die at overcrowded temple

Two people died of suffocation and six were injured during Janmashtami celebrations on August 19 at the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura, officials said on Saturday.The temple saw massive crowding as devotees flocked to the temple to celebrate the festival. The deceased have been identified as Nirmala Devi and Ram Prasad Vishwakarma who were declared dead at the hospital, police said.Another pilgrim collapsed and fainted at the exit gate of the temple which resulted in the restricted movements of the devotees. The incident occurred during Mangala Aarti.”During Mangla Arti at Banke Bihari in Mathura, one devotee fainted at the exit gate of the temple due to which movement of devotees was restricted. As there was a huge crowd, many inside the premises suffocated. Two people lost their lives,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Mathura.