Rahul pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his late father Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary today morning. Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister and Congres General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi reached Veer Bhumi in New Delhi today to pay tribute to the former Prime Minister of India. Rahul Gandhi was also accompanied by his brother-in-law Robert Vadra and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress leader later took to Twitter and shared a video of his father Rajiv Gandhi, saying, ‘Papa, aap har pal mere saath, mere dil mein hain. Main hamesha prayas karunga ki desh ke lie jo sapana apne dekha, usse poora kar sakun (Papa you are with me every time in my heart, I will always try to fullfill the dreams for the nation you have cherished).Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi today on his birth anniversary. On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi, PM Modi tweeted.