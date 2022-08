Rao Arjunamurthy, who was an associate of Superstar Rajinikanth when he had abandoned the idea of starting a political party, rejoined the BJP on Monday.

Tamil Nadu unit BJP president K. Annamalai who welcomed him to the party, Arjunamurthy, who was previously in the party, has rejoined the party. The party welcomes him happily, the saffron party leader said Arjunamurthy is committed to work for the welfare of the people.