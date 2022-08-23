HR&CE officials verify jewels in Nataraja temple

A team of officials from the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) began jewellery verification at the Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram on Monday in the presence of Podhu Dikshithars. This is the first jewellery verification in 17 years, according to sources. The HR&CE team included assistant commissioners C Jothi of Cuddalore, Kumaresan of Tiruvannamalai, and Sivalingam of Villupuram. Appraisers from Tiruchy, Tiruvannamalai, and Villupuram were included in the verification team based on a request by the dikshithars.