Nude photoshoot row: Ranveer records statement with Mumbai cops

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently got embroiled in a controversy after posing nude for a magazine photoshoot, on Monday, recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police, over an FIR filed against him for the same.The FIR had been registered against Ranveer on July 26, on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station.Reportedly, the case was filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.On Monday, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor got his statement recorded for 2 hours at Mumbai’s Chembur Police station, where Ranveer reached today at 7:30 am though he had been asked to come on August 30.The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.Ranveer’s photo shoot images were posted online on July 21.