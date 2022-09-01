‘Several countries continue to see rise in Monkeypox infections’

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that several countries continue to see a rise in the number of monkeypox infections and listed three things to eliminate the disease.At a media briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “In the Americas, which accounts for more than half of reported cases, several countries continue to see increasing numbers of infections, although it is encouraging to see a sustained downward trend in Canada.””Some European countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, are also seeing a clear slowing of the outbreak, demonstrating the effectiveness of public health interventions and community engagement to track infections and prevent transmission,” he added.The WHO chief said that these signs confirm that with the right measures, this is “an outbreak that can be stopped”.”We might be “living with COVID-19″ for the foreseeable future. But we don’t have to live with monkeypox,” he said.