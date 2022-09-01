US University Virtual Fair 3 & 10 Sept

EducationUSA, the official source of information about U S higher education, will hold U S University Virtual Fairs 2022 on two consecutive Saturdays, 3 and 10 September. A press release said tha the fairs will provide an online platform for students and their parents to interact with more than 100 accredited U.S. universities and colleges. The event is completely free, but registration is required.



Adam Grotsky, Executive Director of the United States-India Educational Foundation, added, “EducationUSA India is committed to providing easy access to information about U.S. higher education through our many online resources, such as our upcoming virtual fairs. We invite students to use this opportunity to move closer to their dreams of studying in the United States. We also encourage parents to participate in these virtual fairs and interact directly with representatives from U.S. higher-education institutions, all from the safety and comfort of their homes or offices.”

The fair for students seeking master’s or PhD programs will be held on 3 September.

For high-school students seeking bachelor's programs in the United States, the fair will be held on 10 September. Registration link: https://bit.ly/ EdUSAFair22EmbWeb