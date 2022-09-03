AIADMK row: OPS to knock SC’s door 5 Sept

Chennai: AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) will be moving the Supreme Court on 5 September against the Madras High Court order approving the validity of the appointment of Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the party’s interim general secretary and of the resolutions adopted at the July 11 General Council meeting.

After the verdict was delivered in favour of Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), the team. OPS went into a huddle and after a long discussion decided to file a plea in Supreme Court this Monday against the HC ruling.

The Madras High Court on Friday set aside the Single Judge Order directing status quo ante as on June 23 favouring OPS on August 17.