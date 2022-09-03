Cong in double dilemma after Azad’s exit

Chennai: After the exit of former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Congress is fighting on two fronts — one to keep its flock together and also to challenge the BJP in the Union Territory.

The Congress is the party which has a presence in the Jammu region and could have damaged the BJP, but the latest political developments have forced the party to rethink.

As Azad prepares to hold a rally on Sunday to gauge to mood of his supporters, many party MLAs have put in their papers in his support and he is likely to form his own party. This will be the first election in four decades that the Congress will contest without Azad.

Azad has categorically said he can’t increase even one vote of the BJP and the allegation that he will join the BJP is false.

On September 4 his supporters are rallying in a show of strength. They are elated that some former Congress leaders like Naresh Gupta, a former legislator from Bhaderwah, have resigned to join Azad. Gupta says the region’s interests are served better under Azad.