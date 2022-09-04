Stalin for creating high-speed rail corridor connecting cities

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged the Centre to create a high-speed rail corridor connecting specific locations within Tamil Nadu and to neighbouring States as well.

Such a move would be much more economical, more energy efficient and less polluting than aeroplanes and automobiles, he contended.

”In order to increase the average speed of travel in the State passenger traffic, I insist on creation of a high-speed rail corridor connecting specific locations in Tamil Nadu like Chennai, Coimbatore, Tuticorin and Madurai to each other and to neighbouring states as well,” Stalin said while addressing the 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Thiruvananthapuram.

This initiative would reduce carbon footprint in line with India’s net zero ambition and enhance the economic prosperity of the State as a whole, the CM noted.

On the internal security front, he said his government is keeping strict, constant vigil and maintaining public order and communal harmony effectively. Real time information, if any, on the internal security aspects may be shared, he said.

”I suggest a better co-ordination among intelligence chiefs of Southern States. I appeal to my brother Chief Ministers to work along unitedly on this front,” Stalin urged.