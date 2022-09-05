Gujarat has become centre of drugs: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Gujarat has become the centre of drugs.

“Gujarat has become the centre of drugs. All drugs are moved from Mundra port but your government doesn’t take any action. This is the Gujarat model. Gujarat is one state where you have to take permission before protesting; permission from those against whom protest will be done,” said Rahul Gandhi.

He further said if Congress comes to power in Gujarat, farmers’ debts up to ₹ 3 lakhs will be waived off.

“Sardar Patel was the voice of the farmers… BJP on one side makes his tallest statue and on the other side, works against people for whom he fought… if we come to power in Gujarat, we will waive off farmers’ debts up to ₹ 3 lakhs,” he said in Ahmedabad.