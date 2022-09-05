India to design, build reusable rocket for global market: ISRO

India has plans to design and build a new reusable rocket for the global market that would significantly cut the cost of launching satellites, a top government official said on Monday.

“…all of us want launches to be much cheaper than what we do today,” Secretary in the Department of Space and Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath said.

Addressing the seventh ‘Bengaluru Space Expo 2022’ and later talking to reporters, he noted that at present it takes about USD 10,000 to USD 15,000 to put a one-kg payload into orbit.

“We have to bring it down to USD 5,000 or even USD 1,000 per kg. Only way to do that is to make the rocket reusable. Today in India we don’t have reusable technology yet in launch vehicles (rockets),” Somanath said.

“So, the idea is the next rocket that we are going to build after GSLV Mk III should be a reusable rocket,” he added at the inaugural session of the international conference and exhibition.