Jharkhand Chief Minister wins majority test

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, whose job is on the line over allegations of corruption, today won a morale-boosting majority test amid allegations that the BJP is trying to topple his government by engineering defections in the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition.

The opposition BJP, which protested throughout the proceedings of the special one-day session, walked out of the assembly just before the vote.

Hemant Soren, after initiating the Trust Vote, accused the BJP of attempting a “civil war-like situation” in the country by fueling riots to win elections. He also alleged that his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma was involved in “buying Jharkhand MLAs” in order to bring down his government.