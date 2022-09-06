India’s first intranasal vaccine for Covid gets DCGI approval

India’s first intranasal Covid vaccine by Bharat Biotech on Tuesday got the approval from the Drug Controller General of India for 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation.

Announcing the achievements, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed it a ‘big boost to India’s fight against Covid-19.

“Big Boost to India’s Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech’s ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation,” Mandaviya tweeted.

In the subsequent tweet he said, “This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic.